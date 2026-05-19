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    Chairman Speaks at Naval Academy Graduation

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    UNITED STATES

    05.22.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, delivers the commencement address to the 2026 graduating class of the U.S. Naval Academy during a ceremony at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md., May 22, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 14:08
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1007965
    Filename: DOD_111723793
    Length: 02:59:05
    Location: US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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