Chairman Speaks at Naval Academy Graduation

Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, delivers the commencement address to the 2026 graduating class of the U.S. Naval Academy during a ceremony at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md., May 22, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 14:08
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1007965
|Filename:
|DOD_111723793
|Length:
|02:59:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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