video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007964" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

52nd Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians conduct sensitive site exploitation training at Fort Bragg. During the training, Soldiers investigated simulated drug and drone laboratories, operated in Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear to mitigate hazardous materials, and rehearsed procedures for responding to chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives casualties. The video includes an interview with Command Sgt. Maj. Donald A. Petrie and was filmed by Staff Sgt. Page Sevilla. Video duration: 1:12.