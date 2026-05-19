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    184 SSE

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    UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Page Sevilla 

    52nd Ordnance Group (EOD)

    52nd Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians conduct sensitive site exploitation training at Fort Bragg. During the training, Soldiers investigated simulated drug and drone laboratories, operated in Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear to mitigate hazardous materials, and rehearsed procedures for responding to chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives casualties. The video includes an interview with Command Sgt. Maj. Donald A. Petrie and was filmed by Staff Sgt. Page Sevilla. Video duration: 1:12.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 14:34
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1007964
    VIRIN: 260422-A-AF910-1001
    Filename: DOD_111723792
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: US

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    This work, 184 SSE, by SSG Page Sevilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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