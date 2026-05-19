52nd Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians conduct sensitive site exploitation training at Fort Bragg. During the training, Soldiers investigated simulated drug and drone laboratories, operated in Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear to mitigate hazardous materials, and rehearsed procedures for responding to chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives casualties. The video includes an interview with Command Sgt. Maj. Donald A. Petrie and was filmed by Staff Sgt. Page Sevilla. Video duration: 1:12.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 14:34
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1007964
|VIRIN:
|260422-A-AF910-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111723792
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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