National Counter-UAS Training Center

CIRG NCUTC training footage featuring real-life classroom C-UAS training and simulations to train State and Local Law Enforcement personnel.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 14:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007960
|VIRIN:
|260522-O-D0354-6159
|Filename:
|DOD_111723731
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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