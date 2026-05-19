U.S. Army service members conduct a humanitarian mission at Los Santos, Panama, May 19, 2026. Throughout the three-day effort, service members operated in two locations in Azuero, Panama, offering a range of services including general medical and dental treatment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard) Music provided by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 11:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007957
|VIRIN:
|260522-A-UJ512-1721
|Filename:
|DOD_111723694
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Service Members Provide healthcare to Azuero Panama, by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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