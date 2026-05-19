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    U.S. Service Members provide care to Azuero Panama in collaboration with Juntos por la Salud

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    PANAMA

    05.19.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jabari Middleton 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. Army service members conduct a humanitarian mission at Los Santos, Panama, May 19, 2026. Throughout the three-day effort, service members operated in two locations in Azuero, Panama, offering a range of services including general medical and dental treatment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jabari Middleton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 11:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007955
    VIRIN: 260519-A-DY454-3217
    Filename: DOD_111723674
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: PA

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Service Members provide care to Azuero Panama in collaboration with Juntos por la Salud, by SGT Jabari Middleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    JSCG-P; JTF-B, Interoperability, Partnership, Panama, Humanitarian

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