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    Victory and Valor: Special Operations Through Our History

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    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Landon Carter  

    United States Army Special Operations Command

    A video looking at the the history and contributions of U.S. Special Operations Forces to the nation, as the United States of America approaches 250 years.

    U.S. Army video by: SSG Landon Carter

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 11:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007954
    VIRIN: 260520-A-YD081-8001
    Filename: DOD_111723672
    Length: 00:07:06
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Victory and Valor: Special Operations Through Our History, by SSG Landon Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    special operations
    Memorial Day
    history
    America 250

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