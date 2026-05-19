Victory and Valor: Special Operations Through Our History

A video looking at the the history and contributions of U.S. Special Operations Forces to the nation, as the United States of America approaches 250 years.
U.S. Army video by: SSG Landon Carter
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 11:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007954
|VIRIN:
|260520-A-YD081-8001
|Filename:
|DOD_111723672
|Length:
|00:07:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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