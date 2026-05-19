On Freedom's Frontier: U.S., U.K., Lithuania partner for Project Flytrap counter drone exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007946" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, the 6th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, and the 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment alongside British paratroopers from the U.K. Parachute Regiment participate in Project Flytrap, a counter-unmanned aerial system exercise designed to evaluate emerging technologies and develop tactics, techniques and procedures for defeating drone threats on the modern battlefield, at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 19, 2026. Project Flytrap directly supports the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative by evaluating scalable counter-drone solutions that can integrate into NATO's existing air defense networks. From April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces will conduct Project Flytrap as part of a series of linked exercises, including Sword 26, Saber Strike, Immediate Response and Swift Response, which transform experimentation into capability. During Project Flytrap, Soldiers integrate counter-unmanned systems, AI-enabled command and control, and live data networks to move faster, decide faster, and fight more effectively across all domains. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Max Elliott)