99th Readiness Division 2026 Memorial Day Message

Leaders of the U.S. Army Reserve's 99th Readiness Division deliver their 2026 Memorial Day message from division headquarters on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Pictured from left are: Mr. Nick Taylor, 99th RD chief of staff; Maj. Gen. Scott Linton, 99th RD commanding general; and Cmd. Sgt. Maj. Corey Thompson, 99th RD command sergeant major.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 08:36
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1007945
|VIRIN:
|260520-A-VX676-8807
|Filename:
|DOD_111723380
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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