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    99th Readiness Division 2026 Memorial Day Message

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    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Video by Shawn Morris 

    99th Readiness Division

    Leaders of the U.S. Army Reserve's 99th Readiness Division deliver their 2026 Memorial Day message from division headquarters on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Pictured from left are: Mr. Nick Taylor, 99th RD chief of staff; Maj. Gen. Scott Linton, 99th RD commanding general; and Cmd. Sgt. Maj. Corey Thompson, 99th RD command sergeant major.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 08:36
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1007945
    VIRIN: 260520-A-VX676-8807
    Filename: DOD_111723380
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US

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    Memorial Day, 99th Readiness Division, Army Reserve, Nick Taylor, Scott Linton, Corey Thompson

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