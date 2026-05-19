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    5th SFAB LANPAC 2026

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    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Video by Sgt. Elijah Magana 

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    U.S. Army video showcases contributions of 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade in support of Land Forces Pacific 2026 Symposium and Exposition. LANPAC 26 is a world-class, international event highlighting the role of land forces in the Indo-Pacific theater with joint forces across the globe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elijah Magana)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 21:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007935
    VIRIN: 260410-A-VC863-3576
    Filename: DOD_111722931
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 5th SFAB LANPAC 2026, by SGT Elijah Magana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USARPAC
    LANPAC
    USINDOPACOM
    5SFAB
    AlwaysForward
    Advisors

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