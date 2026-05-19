U.S. Army video showcases contributions of 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade in support of Land Forces Pacific 2026 Symposium and Exposition. LANPAC 26 is a world-class, international event highlighting the role of land forces in the Indo-Pacific theater with joint forces across the globe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elijah Magana)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 21:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007935
|VIRIN:
|260410-A-VC863-3576
|Filename:
|DOD_111722931
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 5th SFAB LANPAC 2026, by SGT Elijah Magana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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