Seymour Johnson Welcome Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007933" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video is your essential guide to navigating our base, discovering vital resources, and settling into your new home. From medical services and housing support to recreational activities and family readiness programs, we have everything you need to succeed.