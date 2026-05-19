Seymour Johnson Welcome Video

This video is your essential guide to navigating our base, discovering vital resources, and settling into your new home. From medical services and housing support to recreational activities and family readiness programs, we have everything you need to succeed.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 20:24
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1007933
|VIRIN:
|260502-F-TE159-4957
|Filename:
|DOD_111722913
|Length:
|00:03:39
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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