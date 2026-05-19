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    Seymour Johnson Welcome Video

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    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    This video is your essential guide to navigating our base, discovering vital resources, and settling into your new home. From medical services and housing support to recreational activities and family readiness programs, we have everything you need to succeed.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 20:24
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1007933
    VIRIN: 260502-F-TE159-4957
    Filename: DOD_111722913
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Seymour Johnson Welcome Video, by SrA Taylor Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    WELCOME VIDEO
    F-15 E Strike Eagle
    Seymour Johnson Air Force Base

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