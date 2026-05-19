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    USASOC 2026 Remembrance Ceremony

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    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Landon Carter, 1st Lt. Allan Cogan, Sgt. 1st Class Michael Sword, Sgt. SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN and Staff Sgt. Lawrence Wong

    United States Army Special Operations Command

    U.S. Army Special Operations Command hosted a Remembrance Ceremony at USASOC Headquarters on Fort Bragg, North Carolina May 21st, 2026. The event, hosted by USASOC Commanding General Lt. Gen. Lawrence "Gil" Ferguson, welcomed Gold Star and surviving families to commemorate the sacrifices of special operations personnel who have given their lives in service to the nation. (U.S. Army Video by Mr. Allan Cogan and the USASOC PAO team)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 20:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007931
    VIRIN: 260521-A-PK256-2166
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111722857
    Length: 00:20:39
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, USASOC 2026 Remembrance Ceremony, by SSG Landon Carter, 1LT Allan Cogan, SFC Michael Sword, SGT SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN and SSG Lawrence Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    USASOC
    Remembrance Ceremony

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