USASOC 2026 Remembrance Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007931" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Special Operations Command hosted a Remembrance Ceremony at USASOC Headquarters on Fort Bragg, North Carolina May 21st, 2026. The event, hosted by USASOC Commanding General Lt. Gen. Lawrence "Gil" Ferguson, welcomed Gold Star and surviving families to commemorate the sacrifices of special operations personnel who have given their lives in service to the nation. (U.S. Army Video by Mr. Allan Cogan and the USASOC PAO team)