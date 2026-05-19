U.S. Army Special Operations Command hosted a Remembrance Ceremony at USASOC Headquarters on Fort Bragg, North Carolina May 21st, 2026. The event, hosted by USASOC Commanding General Lt. Gen. Lawrence "Gil" Ferguson, welcomed Gold Star and surviving families to commemorate the sacrifices of special operations personnel who have given their lives in service to the nation. (U.S. Army Video by Mr. Allan Cogan and the USASOC PAO team)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 20:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007931
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-PK256-2166
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_111722857
|Length:
|00:20:39
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USASOC 2026 Remembrance Ceremony, by SSG Landon Carter, 1LT Allan Cogan, SFC Michael Sword, SGT SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN and SSG Lawrence Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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