PANAMAX 2026 Strengthens Multinational Cooperation Across the Western Hemisphere

Representatives from partnering nations come together to close out the final planning conference for PANAMAX 2026, in Panama City, Panama, May 21, 2026. The event focused on synchronizing joint operations, strengthening regional partnerships, and finalizing the exercise scenario to ensure seamless interoperability during the upcoming multi-national exercise. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 19:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007928
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-LY455-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111722809
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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