PANAMAX 2026 Strengthens Multinational Cooperation Across the Western Hemisphere

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007928" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Representatives from partnering nations come together to close out the final planning conference for PANAMAX 2026, in Panama City, Panama, May 21, 2026. The event focused on synchronizing joint operations, strengthening regional partnerships, and finalizing the exercise scenario to ensure seamless interoperability during the upcoming multi-national exercise. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)