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    PANAMAX 2026 Strengthens Multinational Cooperation Across the Western Hemisphere

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    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    05.21.2026

    Video by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    Representatives from partnering nations come together to close out the final planning conference for PANAMAX 2026, in Panama City, Panama, May 21, 2026. The event focused on synchronizing joint operations, strengthening regional partnerships, and finalizing the exercise scenario to ensure seamless interoperability during the upcoming multi-national exercise. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 19:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007928
    VIRIN: 260521-A-LY455-1001
    Filename: DOD_111722809
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA

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    This work, PANAMAX 2026 Strengthens Multinational Cooperation Across the Western Hemisphere, by PFC Carolyn Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM
    partnership
    Panama
    PANAMAX
    JSCG-P

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