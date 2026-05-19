U.S. Army service members conduct a humanitarian mission at Los Santos, Panama, May 19, 2026. Throughout the three-day effort, service members operated in two locations in Azuero, Panama, offering a range of services including general medical and dental treatment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 18:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007926
|VIRIN:
|260520-A-UJ512-3462
|Filename:
|DOD_111722768
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Service Members provide care to Azuero Panama in collaboration with Juntos por la Salud, by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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