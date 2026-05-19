The First Sergeant's Council hosts the 16th annual Gold Star Families Ruck March as part of Operation Warm Heart at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 9, 2026. During the event, families and military service members surrounding the base attended the event to honor friends and family lost while performing active duty military service. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman Marharyta Chumakova and Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 18:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1007925
|VIRIN:
|260509-F-DP535-2721
|Filename:
|DOD_111722699
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB Hosts 16th Annual Gold Star Families Ruck March, by SSgt Scott Warner and Amn Marharyta Chumakova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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