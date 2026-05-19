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    Travis AFB Hosts 16th Annual Gold Star Families Ruck March

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    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner and Airman Marharyta Chumakova

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    The First Sergeant's Council hosts the 16th annual Gold Star Families Ruck March as part of Operation Warm Heart at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 9, 2026. During the event, families and military service members surrounding the base attended the event to honor friends and family lost while performing active duty military service. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman Marharyta Chumakova and Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 18:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007925
    VIRIN: 260509-F-DP535-2721
    Filename: DOD_111722699
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Travis AFB Hosts 16th Annual Gold Star Families Ruck March, by SSgt Scott Warner and Amn Marharyta Chumakova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Gold Star Families
    60th AMW
    ruck march
    Travis Air Force Base
    Gold Star

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