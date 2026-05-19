Travis AFB Hosts 16th Annual Gold Star Families Ruck March

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007925" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The First Sergeant's Council hosts the 16th annual Gold Star Families Ruck March as part of Operation Warm Heart at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 9, 2026. During the event, families and military service members surrounding the base attended the event to honor friends and family lost while performing active duty military service. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman Marharyta Chumakova and Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)