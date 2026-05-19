SkyFest 2026 Patriot Jet Team Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007924" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Patriot Jet Team is scheduled to perform at Skyfest 2026 with an aerial demonstration showcasing precision aerobatics and dynamic flight maneuvers. This civilian airshow act highlights advanced flying skill and entertainment as part of the event's lineup of aerial performers. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz)