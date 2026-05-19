SkyFest 2026 Patriot Jet Team Reel

The Patriot Jet Team is scheduled to perform at Skyfest 2026 with an aerial demonstration showcasing precision aerobatics and dynamic flight maneuvers. This civilian airshow act highlights advanced flying skill and entertainment as part of the event's lineup of aerial performers. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 17:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007924
|VIRIN:
|260512-F-FV598-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111722697
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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