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    JOMIS Portfolio Overview

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    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Video by Maria OLeary 

    Defense Healthcare Management Systems

    This video provides an overview of the products in the JOMIS portfolio and how they work together to support warfighters in an operational environment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 17:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007923
    VIRIN: 260521-O-EF526-8453
    Filename: DOD_111722696
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, JOMIS Portfolio Overview, by Maria OLeary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MEDHUB
    JOMIS
    OpMed CDP
    BATDOK-J
    MHS GENESIS-Theater
    Theater Blood-Mobile

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