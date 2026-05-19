Pueblo of Acoma UXO Disposal

Pueblo of Acoma, two UXO's disposal by the 377 EOD on May 20, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Donnell Schroeter)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 17:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007918
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-BX440-1148
|Filename:
|DOD_111722489
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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