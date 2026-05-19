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    Pueblo of Acoma UXO Disposal

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    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Donnell Schroeter 

    377th Air Base Wing

    Pueblo of Acoma, two UXO's disposal by the 377 EOD on May 20, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Donnell Schroeter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 17:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007918
    VIRIN: 260520-F-BX440-1148
    Filename: DOD_111722489
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pueblo of Acoma UXO Disposal, by SrA Donnell Schroeter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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