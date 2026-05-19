Secretary of War observes MV-75 Cheyenne during Fort Campbell visit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007915" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth observes the MV-75 Cheyenne during a visit to the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, May 18, 2026. The U.S. Army designated the MV-75 Cheyenne as its Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft. Developed by Bell Textron, the tiltrotor aircraft is designed to fly faster and farther than the current UH-60 Black Hawk fleet, expanding the Army’s air assault capabilities for future operations.



(Department of War video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)