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    Secretary of War observes MV-75 Cheyenne during Fort Campbell visit

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    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth observes the MV-75 Cheyenne during a visit to the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, May 18, 2026. The U.S. Army designated the MV-75 Cheyenne as its Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft. Developed by Bell Textron, the tiltrotor aircraft is designed to fly faster and farther than the current UH-60 Black Hawk fleet, expanding the Army’s air assault capabilities for future operations.

    (Department of War video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 16:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007915
    VIRIN: 260521-A-XY121-2614
    Filename: DOD_111722400
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

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    TAGS

    Cheyanne
    MV-75
    Aviation
    101st Airborne Division

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