Secretary of War observes MV-75 Cheyenne during Fort Campbell visit

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth observes the MV-75 Cheyenne during a visit to the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, May 18, 2026. The U.S. Army designated the MV-75 Cheyenne as its Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft. Developed by Bell Textron, the tiltrotor aircraft is designed to fly faster and farther than the current UH-60 Black Hawk fleet, expanding the Army’s air assault capabilities for future operations.
(Department of War video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 16:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007915
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-XY121-2614
|Filename:
|DOD_111722400
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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