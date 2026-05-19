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    Naval Base San Diego Participates in Bike Anywhere Day

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    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ulrika Mendiola 

    Naval Base San Diego

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (May 21, 2026) Cyclist participating in the SANDAG Bike Anywhere Day visit the Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) Pit-Stop, May 21, 2026. Established in 1922, NBSD is the largest West coast naval installation and principal homeport of the Pacific Fleet, supporting more than 60 combatant and auxiliary surface ships and more than 250 shore commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Ulrika Mendiola)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 16:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007912
    VIRIN: 260521-N-CF730-1001
    Filename: DOD_111722287
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, Naval Base San Diego Participates in Bike Anywhere Day, by PO2 Ulrika Mendiola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    NBSD
    SANDAG Bike Anywhere
    Bike Anywhere

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