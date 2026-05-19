Naval Base San Diego Participates in Bike Anywhere Day

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (May 21, 2026) Cyclist participating in the SANDAG Bike Anywhere Day visit the Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) Pit-Stop, May 21, 2026. Established in 1922, NBSD is the largest West coast naval installation and principal homeport of the Pacific Fleet, supporting more than 60 combatant and auxiliary surface ships and more than 250 shore commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Ulrika Mendiola)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 16:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007912
|VIRIN:
|260521-N-CF730-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111722287
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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