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    U.S. Army, Estonian Defense Forces support restoration of historic Seitsmãgi Camp during exercise Spring Storm

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    ESTONIA

    05.19.2026

    Video by Sgt. Aaron Kaczur 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army Soldiers work alongside the Estonian Defense Forces during the EDF memorial restoration day at Lounalaagri Lökkekoht in Võru, Estonia, May 20, 2026. The partnership between the U.S. Army and the EDF during the restoration day strengthened allied partnerships and highlighted the U.S. support for Estonia's history and legacy. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army Video By Sgt. Aaron Kaczur)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 04:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007906
    VIRIN: 260520-A-LP628-1003
    Filename: DOD_111722133
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: EE

    Video Analytics

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    This work, U.S. Army, Estonian Defense Forces support restoration of historic Seitsmãgi Camp during exercise Spring Storm, by SGT Aaron Kaczur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Civil Afairs
    VCORPS
    Spring Storm
    Stronger Together
    196th Sharpshooters

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