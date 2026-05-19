U.S. Army, Estonian Defense Forces support restoration of historic Seitsmãgi Camp during exercise Spring Storm

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007906" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers work alongside the Estonian Defense Forces during the EDF memorial restoration day at Lounalaagri Lökkekoht in Võru, Estonia, May 20, 2026. The partnership between the U.S. Army and the EDF during the restoration day strengthened allied partnerships and highlighted the U.S. support for Estonia's history and legacy. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army Video By Sgt. Aaron Kaczur)