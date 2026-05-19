U.S. Army Soldiers work alongside the Estonian Defense Forces during the EDF memorial restoration day at Lounalaagri Lökkekoht in Võru, Estonia, May 20, 2026. The partnership between the U.S. Army and the EDF during the restoration day strengthened allied partnerships and highlighted the U.S. support for Estonia's history and legacy. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army Video By Sgt. Aaron Kaczur)
This AROLL Package includes interviews with
1st. Lt. Jack Everett, 4th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment 00;00;00-1;03;27
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 04:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1007904
|VIRIN:
|260520-A-LP628-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111722107
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|EE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A-Roll: 1st Lt. Jack Everett: U.S. Army and Estonian Defense Forces Memorial Restoration Day May 20, 2026, by SGT Aaron Kaczur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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