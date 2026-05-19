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    1st Infantry Division 2026 Best Squad Competition

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    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2026

    Video by Sgt. Chase Murray 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 1st Infantry Division compete in the 1ID Best Squad Competition at Fort Riley, Kansas, May 17, 2026, to May 20, 2026. The 1ID Best Squad Competition evaluates which squad from across the division is the most cohesive and proficient in warrior tasks and drills. The winner of the best squad competition will represent the Big Red One at the III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Chase Murray)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 16:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007902
    VIRIN: 260517-A-OX940-1002
    Filename: DOD_111722091
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Infantry Division 2026 Best Squad Competition, by SGT Chase Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Big Red One
    1ID
    bro
    1st Infantry Division
    Best Squad 2026
    Best Squad Competition 2026

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