1st Infantry Division 2026 Best Squad Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007902" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 1st Infantry Division compete in the 1ID Best Squad Competition at Fort Riley, Kansas, May 17, 2026, to May 20, 2026. The 1ID Best Squad Competition evaluates which squad from across the division is the most cohesive and proficient in warrior tasks and drills. The winner of the best squad competition will represent the Big Red One at the III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Chase Murray)