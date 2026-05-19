1st Infantry Division 2026 Best Squad Competition

Soldiers assigned to the 1st Infantry Division compete in the 1ID Best Squad Competition at Fort Riley, Kansas, May 17, 2026, to May 20, 2026. The 1ID Best Squad Competition evaluates which squad from across the division is the most cohesive and proficient in warrior tasks and drills. The winner of the best squad competition will represent the Big Red One at the III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Chase Murray)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 16:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007902
|VIRIN:
|260517-A-OX940-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111722091
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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