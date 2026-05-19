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    Guest speaker for 2026 Fort McCoy Memorial Day Prayer Luncheon

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    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Video by Melissa Dubois 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Retired Col. Ephraim Garcia gives his presentation May 21, 2026, during the 2026 Fort McCoy Memorial Day Prayer Luncheon at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office. (Video by Melissa Dubois, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 15:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007901
    VIRIN: 260521-A-WT217-3571
    Filename: DOD_111722090
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

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    This work, Guest speaker for 2026 Fort McCoy Memorial Day Prayer Luncheon, by Melissa Dubois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Prayer Luncheon
    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Army Chaplain Corps Activities.
    Wisconsin

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