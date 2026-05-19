Guest speaker for 2026 Fort McCoy Memorial Day Prayer Luncheon

Retired Col. Ephraim Garcia gives his presentation May 21, 2026, during the 2026 Fort McCoy Memorial Day Prayer Luncheon at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office. (Video by Melissa Dubois, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 15:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007901
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-WT217-3571
|Filename:
|DOD_111722090
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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