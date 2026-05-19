Members of the 121st Air Refueling Wing perform maintenance on and taxi a KC-135 at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, May 7, 2026. Members of the 121st work with speed and precision to ensure our aircraft stay mission-ready. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Phyel Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 15:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007893
|VIRIN:
|260507-Z-TS265-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111721995
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Flightline Maintenance (B-Roll), by Amn Phyel Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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