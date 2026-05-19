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    Flightline Maintenance (B-Roll)

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    UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Video by Airman Phyel Richardson 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the 121st Air Refueling Wing perform maintenance on and taxi a KC-135 at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, May 7, 2026. Members of the 121st work with speed and precision to ensure our aircraft stay mission-ready. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Phyel Richardson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 15:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007893
    VIRIN: 260507-Z-TS265-1004
    Filename: DOD_111721995
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flightline Maintenance (B-Roll), by Amn Phyel Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    flightline
    KC135
    maintenance

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