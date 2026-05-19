Be the Standard | Army Reserve E3B (4x5)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007892" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Reserve Command hosted their annual Expert Infantry, Field Medical and Soldier Badge events (E3B) on Fort McCoy, WI, April 27 to May 8, 2026. E3B tests soldiers across 30 different lanes involving weapons, patrol and medical tasks, including fitness challenges which push candidates to their limits as they strive to become the standard. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Cameron Hershberger and Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)