Bureaucracy to Business - Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Budget Rollout Video Week 3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007890" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth details plans for the Fiscal Year 2027 DoW budget in the Pentagon in Washington D.C., May 14, 2026. This information includes elements of AI-generated content, which were reviewed and edited by relevant DoW personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with DoW policies and guidance. (DoW video by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class James S. Hong, WMA Audiovisual Production Specialist Beau Brooks, and Senior Editor Dan Zaborowski)