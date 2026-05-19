Bureaucracy to Business - Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Budget Rollout Video Week 3

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth details plans for the Fiscal Year 2027 DoW budget in the Pentagon in Washington D.C., May 14, 2026. This information includes elements of AI-generated content, which were reviewed and edited by relevant DoW personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with DoW policies and guidance. (DoW video by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class James S. Hong, WMA Audiovisual Production Specialist Beau Brooks, and Senior Editor Dan Zaborowski)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 15:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007890
|VIRIN:
|260521-D-D0418-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111721983
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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