42d Security Forces Squadron hosts Police Week - B-roll package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007889" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

42d Security Forces Squadron hosts Police Week events at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 11–15, 2026. The weeklong observance honored the service and sacrifice of law enforcement personnel through memorial events, competitive activities and community engagement opportunities across the installation. National Police Week, established in 1962, recognizes law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty while strengthening partnerships between military defenders and the communities they serve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter)