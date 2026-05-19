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    42d Security Forces Squadron hosts Police Week - B-roll package

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    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    42d Security Forces Squadron hosts Police Week events at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 11–15, 2026. The weeklong observance honored the service and sacrifice of law enforcement personnel through memorial events, competitive activities and community engagement opportunities across the installation. National Police Week, established in 1962, recognizes law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty while strengthening partnerships between military defenders and the communities they serve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 14:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007889
    VIRIN: 260511-F-UQ930-1002
    Filename: DOD_111721919
    Length: 00:11:22
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 42d Security Forces Squadron hosts Police Week - B-roll package, by SSgt Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Maxwell AFB
    jail and bail
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    42d Security Forces Squadron
    National Police Week 2026

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