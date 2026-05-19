42d Security Forces Squadron hosts Police Week - B-roll package

42d Security Forces Squadron hosts Police Week events at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 11–15, 2026. The weeklong observance honored the service and sacrifice of law enforcement personnel through memorial events, competitive activities and community engagement opportunities across the installation. National Police Week, established in 1962, recognizes law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty while strengthening partnerships between military defenders and the communities they serve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 14:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007889
|VIRIN:
|260511-F-UQ930-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111721919
|Length:
|00:11:22
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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