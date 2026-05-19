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    AMC Best Warrior competitors

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    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Video by Alyssa Crockett 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    The faces of the 2026 Army Materiel Command Best Warrior competitors.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 14:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007888
    VIRIN: 260513-A-UU580-7323
    Filename: DOD_111721896
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US

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    This work, AMC Best Warrior competitors, by Alyssa Crockett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AMCBWSC2026

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