The 16th Military Police Brigade conducted a Wreath Laying Ceremony at Fort Bragg, NC May 21, 2026. Today, we gathered to honor the brave men and women of the 16th Military Police Brigade who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our Nation. During the wreath laying ceremony, Soldiers, Families, and leaders came together in solemn remembrance of the fallen whose courage, dedication, and selfless service will never be forgotten.
Their legacy continues to inspire us as we uphold the values they defended and carry forward the mission with pride and honor. We remember their sacrifice, honor their service, and stand alongside the Families and loved ones who continue to carry their memory.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 13:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007882
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-CU026-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111721766
|Length:
|00:23:16
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 16th MP BDE Wreath Laying Ceremony, by SFC Joseph Truckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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