16th MP BDE Wreath Laying Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007882" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 16th Military Police Brigade conducted a Wreath Laying Ceremony at Fort Bragg, NC May 21, 2026. Today, we gathered to honor the brave men and women of the 16th Military Police Brigade who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our Nation. During the wreath laying ceremony, Soldiers, Families, and leaders came together in solemn remembrance of the fallen whose courage, dedication, and selfless service will never be forgotten.



Their legacy continues to inspire us as we uphold the values they defended and carry forward the mission with pride and honor. We remember their sacrifice, honor their service, and stand alongside the Families and loved ones who continue to carry their memory.