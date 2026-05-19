Red Bull Air Force Reel

The Red Bull Air Force team is scheduled to perform at Skyfest 2026 with an aerial performance featuring a vehicle-to-airplane transfer. The performance showcases precision, coordination and advanced aerial skills during one of the premier acts scheduled for the event. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 12:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007873
|VIRIN:
|260423-F-XR671-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111721707
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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