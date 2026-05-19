Red Bull Air Force Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007873" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Red Bull Air Force team is scheduled to perform at Skyfest 2026 with an aerial performance featuring a vehicle-to-airplane transfer. The performance showcases precision, coordination and advanced aerial skills during one of the premier acts scheduled for the event. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks)