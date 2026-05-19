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    Be the Standard | Army Reserve E3B

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    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cameron Hershberger  

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Command hosted their annual Expert Infantry, Field Medical and Soldier Badge events (E3B) on Fort McCoy, WI, April 27 to May 8, 2026. E3B tests soldiers across 30 different lanes involving weapons, patrol and medical tasks, including fitness challenges which push candidates to their limits as they strive to become the standard. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Cameron Hershberger and Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 14:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007869
    VIRIN: 260508-A-VC966-6993
    Filename: DOD_111721687
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    E3B
    Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB)
    Expert Soldier Badge (ESB)
    Expert Infantry Badge (EIB)
    Army Reserve

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