Be the Standard | Army Reserve E3B

U.S. Army Reserve Command hosted their annual Expert Infantry, Field Medical and Soldier Badge events (E3B) on Fort McCoy, WI, April 27 to May 8, 2026. E3B tests soldiers across 30 different lanes involving weapons, patrol and medical tasks, including fitness challenges which push candidates to their limits as they strive to become the standard. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Cameron Hershberger and Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 14:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1007869
|VIRIN:
|260508-A-VC966-6993
|Filename:
|DOD_111721687
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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