F-16 Demonstration Team Reel

The U.S. Air Force F-16 Demonstration Team is scheduled to headline Skyfest 2026 with a high-speed aerial performance showcasing the combat capabilities, precision and agility of the F-16 Fighting Falcon. The demonstration highlights the professionalism and readiness of Air Force aviators. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 12:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007867
|VIRIN:
|260415-F-XR671-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111721682
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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