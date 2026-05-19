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    F-16 Demonstration Team Reel

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    UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    The U.S. Air Force F-16 Demonstration Team is scheduled to headline Skyfest 2026 with a high-speed aerial performance showcasing the combat capabilities, precision and agility of the F-16 Fighting Falcon. The demonstration highlights the professionalism and readiness of Air Force aviators. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 12:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007867
    VIRIN: 260415-F-XR671-1001
    Filename: DOD_111721682
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Demonstration Team Reel, by SrA Morgan St Marks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    aerial performance
    F-16 Demo Team
    aviators
    Skyfest 2026

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