Air, Space Force Leaders Testify to Senate on FY27 Budget Request

Air Force Secretary Troy Meink, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Kenneth S. Wilsbach and Chief of Space Operations Gen. B. Chance Saltzman testify on the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal year 2027 budget request and the future years defense program during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington, May 21, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 13:13
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1007866
|Filename:
|DOD_111721678
|Length:
|01:34:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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