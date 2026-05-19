SW Reenlists USMC SSG Joey Jones

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth hosts a reenlistment ceremony for U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Joey Jones at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 20, 2026. (DoW video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Proper)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 12:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007863
|VIRIN:
|260520-A-LE512-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111721666
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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