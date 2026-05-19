Price School new building groundbreaking B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007859" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

After the Department of War in September 2025 approved an $8 million grant for Yuma Elementary School District (YESD) # 1 to partially fund construction of a new building, on May 19, 2026 a large crowd of students and U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground residents joined officials in a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Pfc. James D. Price school building. Read more at: https://dvidshub.net/r/ui7qkw