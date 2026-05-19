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    Price School new building groundbreaking B-roll

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    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    After the Department of War in September 2025 approved an $8 million grant for Yuma Elementary School District (YESD) # 1 to partially fund construction of a new building, on May 19, 2026 a large crowd of students and U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground residents joined officials in a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Pfc. James D. Price school building. Read more at: https://dvidshub.net/r/ui7qkw

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 12:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007859
    VIRIN: 260519-A-IK096-9392
    Filename: DOD_111721544
    Length: 00:04:40
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US

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    Army Test and Evaluation Command
    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

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