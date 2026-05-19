After the Department of War in September 2025 approved an $8 million grant for Yuma Elementary School District (YESD) # 1 to partially fund construction of a new building, on May 19, 2026 a large crowd of students and U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground residents joined officials in a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Pfc. James D. Price school building. Read more at: https://dvidshub.net/r/ui7qkw
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 12:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007859
|VIRIN:
|260519-A-IK096-9392
|Filename:
|DOD_111721544
|Length:
|00:04:40
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Price School new building groundbreaking B-roll, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.