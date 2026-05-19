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    1st Cavalry Division live-fire hype video

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    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Video by Spc. Michelle Lessard-Terry 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Troopers with the 1st Cavalry Division conduct live-fire training with Abrams tanks, Bradleys, and Paladins at multiple training areas throughout 2025 and 2026. This hype video highlights the unit’s pride and commitment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michelle Lessard-Terry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 12:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007858
    VIRIN: 260521-A-RV165-6289
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_111721543
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

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    This work, 1st Cavalry Division live-fire hype video, by SPC Michelle Lessard-Terry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Bradley
    combined arms
    live-fire exercise
    1st Cavalry Division
    paladin
    Abrams Live Fire

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