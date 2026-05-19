Troopers with the 1st Cavalry Division conduct live-fire training with Abrams tanks, Bradleys, and Paladins at multiple training areas throughout 2025 and 2026. This hype video highlights the unit’s pride and commitment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michelle Lessard-Terry)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 12:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007858
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-RV165-6289
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_111721543
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Cavalry Division live-fire hype video, by SPC Michelle Lessard-Terry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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