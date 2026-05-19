Signal Support Systems Specialist FTX

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007857" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from multiple states trained alongside the Illinois National Guard during a 25U Field Training Exercise (FTX), strengthening tactical communication skills, teamwork and readiness in the field.



A 25U, or Signal Support Systems Specialist, is responsible for maintaining and operating Army communication systems that help units stay connected during missions and training operations. During the FTX, Soldiers practiced real world communication procedures and field operations in a tactical environment.



Sgt. 1st Class Jakob Potts, 2nd Battalion, 129th Regiment Regional Training Institute (RTI), discusses the importance of preparing Soldiers for mission success and maintaining combat readiness.