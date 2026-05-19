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    Signal Support Systems Specialist FTX

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    SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Video by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Soldiers from multiple states trained alongside the Illinois National Guard during a 25U Field Training Exercise (FTX), strengthening tactical communication skills, teamwork and readiness in the field.

    A 25U, or Signal Support Systems Specialist, is responsible for maintaining and operating Army communication systems that help units stay connected during missions and training operations. During the FTX, Soldiers practiced real world communication procedures and field operations in a tactical environment.

    Sgt. 1st Class Jakob Potts, 2nd Battalion, 129th Regiment Regional Training Institute (RTI), discusses the importance of preparing Soldiers for mission success and maintaining combat readiness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 12:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007857
    VIRIN: 260519-A-XJ169-2625
    Filename: DOD_111721538
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US

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    This work, Signal Support Systems Specialist FTX, by 2LT Trenton Fouche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Signal Support Systems Specialist
    25U
    training
    FTX
    Signal Systems Support Technician

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