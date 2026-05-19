Soldiers from multiple states trained alongside the Illinois National Guard during a 25U Field Training Exercise (FTX), strengthening tactical communication skills, teamwork and readiness in the field.
A 25U, or Signal Support Systems Specialist, is responsible for maintaining and operating Army communication systems that help units stay connected during missions and training operations. During the FTX, Soldiers practiced real world communication procedures and field operations in a tactical environment.
Sgt. 1st Class Jakob Potts, 2nd Battalion, 129th Regiment Regional Training Institute (RTI), discusses the importance of preparing Soldiers for mission success and maintaining combat readiness.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 12:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1007857
|VIRIN:
|260519-A-XJ169-2625
|Filename:
|DOD_111721538
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Signal Support Systems Specialist FTX, by 2LT Trenton Fouche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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