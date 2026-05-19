National Guard Memorial Day Tribute

U.S. Army and Air National Guard Soldiers and Airmen render final honors to fallen service members at funeral honors and remembrance ceremonies. This Memorial Day tribute honors the men and women of the U.S. military who died in service to the nation and preserves the memory of their sacrifice. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Sherman)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 11:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1007855
|VIRIN:
|260520-Z-AW306-8862
|Filename:
|DOD_111721515
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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