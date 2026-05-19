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    National Guard Memorial Day Tribute

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    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Army and Air National Guard Soldiers and Airmen render final honors to fallen service members at funeral honors and remembrance ceremonies. This Memorial Day tribute honors the men and women of the U.S. military who died in service to the nation and preserves the memory of their sacrifice. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Sherman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 11:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007855
    VIRIN: 260520-Z-AW306-8862
    Filename: DOD_111721515
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Memorial Day Tribute, by SFC Christy Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Never Forget
    Funeral Honors
    National Guard
    Air National Guard
    Army National Guard

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