National Guard Memorial Day Tribute

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007855" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army and Air National Guard Soldiers and Airmen render final honors to fallen service members at funeral honors and remembrance ceremonies. This Memorial Day tribute honors the men and women of the U.S. military who died in service to the nation and preserves the memory of their sacrifice. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Sherman)