(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EIDS' Agentic Data Catalog

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Video by Maria OLeary 

    Defense Healthcare Management Systems

    This video reviews the Agentic Data Catalog, a single source of truth, that brings all of your meta data into one place. The Agentic Data Catalog was created by the Enterprise Intelligence & Data Solutions (EIDS) program management office.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 11:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007854
    VIRIN: 260521-O-EF526-5298
    Filename: DOD_111721504
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EIDS' Agentic Data Catalog, by Maria OLeary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EIDS
    MIP
    DHMS
    Agentic Platform

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video