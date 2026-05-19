U.S. Coast Guard Aids to Navigation crew members service shore aids and buoys on Lake Roosevelt in Washington.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007850" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard Aids to Navigation crew members service shore aids and buoys using a 26-ft Trailerable Aids to Navigation Boat on Lake Roosevelt in Washington, May 14, 2026. ANT Kennewick members travel once a year to Lake Roosevelt in order to service distant aids to navigation. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Kirk)