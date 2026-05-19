U.S. Coast Guard Aids to Navigation crew members service shore aids and buoys on Lake Roosevelt in Washington.

U.S. Coast Guard Aids to Navigation crew members service shore aids and buoys using a 26-ft Trailerable Aids to Navigation Boat on Lake Roosevelt in Washington, May 14, 2026. ANT Kennewick members travel once a year to Lake Roosevelt in order to service distant aids to navigation. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Kirk)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 11:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007850
|VIRIN:
|260514-G-PV420-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111721478
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.