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    U.S. Coast Guard Aids to Navigation crew members service shore aids and buoys on Lake Roosevelt in Washington.

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    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Kirk 

    U.S. Coast Guard PADET Astoria

    U.S. Coast Guard Aids to Navigation crew members service shore aids and buoys using a 26-ft Trailerable Aids to Navigation Boat on Lake Roosevelt in Washington, May 14, 2026. ANT Kennewick members travel once a year to Lake Roosevelt in order to service distant aids to navigation. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Kirk)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 11:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007850
    VIRIN: 260514-G-PV420-1001
    Filename: DOD_111721478
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: WASHINGTON, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    Lake Roosevelt
    U.S. Coast Guard

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