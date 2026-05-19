CSM Galick Visits Mount Morris Dam and Black Rock Lock B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007848" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Galick, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers senior enlisted advisor, visited the Buffalo District’s Mount Morris Dam in Mount Morris, New York, and Black Rock Lock in Buffalo, New York, May 19-20, 2026, to meet with personnel and observe ongoing operations and infrastructure projects. The visit highlighted the Buffalo District’s role in supporting navigation, flood risk management, and mission readiness across the Great Lakes and surrounding region. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)