(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSM Galick Visits Mount Morris Dam and Black Rock Lock B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Galick, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers senior enlisted advisor, visited the Buffalo District’s Mount Morris Dam in Mount Morris, New York, and Black Rock Lock in Buffalo, New York, May 19-20, 2026, to meet with personnel and observe ongoing operations and infrastructure projects. The visit highlighted the Buffalo District’s role in supporting navigation, flood risk management, and mission readiness across the Great Lakes and surrounding region. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 11:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007848
    VIRIN: 260519-A-FB511-5290
    Filename: DOD_111721430
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSM Galick Visits Mount Morris Dam and Black Rock Lock B-Roll, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    Black Rock Lock
    Mount Morris Dam
    USACE
    corps of engineers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video