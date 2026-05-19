U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Galick, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers senior enlisted advisor, visited the Buffalo District’s Mount Morris Dam in Mount Morris, New York, and Black Rock Lock in Buffalo, New York, May 19-20, 2026, to meet with personnel and observe ongoing operations and infrastructure projects. The visit highlighted the Buffalo District’s role in supporting navigation, flood risk management, and mission readiness across the Great Lakes and surrounding region. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 11:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007848
|VIRIN:
|260519-A-FB511-5290
|Filename:
|DOD_111721430
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CSM Galick Visits Mount Morris Dam and Black Rock Lock B-Roll, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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