Combat Arms Training and Maintenance 2026

6th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructors train Airmen on weapons safety, operations, and maintenance at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 24, 2026. CATM instructors facilitate routine and internal weapons training on systems including the M-4, M18 and M-249, ensuring the Air Force remains lethal and fit to fight. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 11:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1007843
|VIRIN:
|260324-F-PV508-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111721392
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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