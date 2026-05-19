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    B-ROLL: Combat Arms Training and Maintenance 2026

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    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    6th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructors train Airmen on weapons safety, operations, and maintenance at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 24, 2026. CATM instructors facilitate routine and internal weapons training on systems including the M-4, M18 and M-249, ensuring the Air Force remains lethal and fit to fight. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 11:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007842
    VIRIN: 260324-F-PV508-2001
    Filename: DOD_111721388
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

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    This work, B-ROLL: Combat Arms Training and Maintenance 2026, by A1C Autumn Lindor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    CATM
    marksman
    Weapons Qualification
    6th SFS
    lethality

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