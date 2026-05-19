Freedom250 Reflective Moments of America's Military Week 21

Video covering week 21 for the War Department’s Reflective Moments of America’s Military series, highlighting significant moments in America’s 250-year military history. (DOW video by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Wheaton)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 10:27
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1007835
|VIRIN:
|260520-N-OL611-8453
|Filename:
|DOD_111721273
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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