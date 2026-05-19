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    This Is USAREURAF May 2026

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    GERMANY

    05.19.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Quaile 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Soldiers with 4th Bn, 70th Armor Rgt, 1AD conduct training during Saber Strike in Finland. 2nd SQD, 2CR also conduct UAS and force on force training in Lithuania.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 10:07
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1007831
    VIRIN: 260520-A-VP422-8489
    Filename: DOD_111721215
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This Is USAREURAF May 2026, by SSG James Quaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    #thisisusareuraf

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