Soldiers with 4th Bn, 70th Armor Rgt, 1AD conduct training during Saber Strike in Finland. 2nd SQD, 2CR also conduct UAS and force on force training in Lithuania.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 10:07
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1007831
|VIRIN:
|260520-A-VP422-8489
|Filename:
|DOD_111721215
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, This Is USAREURAF May 2026, by SSG James Quaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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