ATF & WSU's Grand Opening Ceremony of the Forensic Crime Gun Intelligence Laboratory

ATF and Wichita State University hosted a Grand Opening Ceremony of the Forensic Crime Gun Intelligence Laboratory on WSU Innovation Campus on May 18, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 09:57
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1007827
|VIRIN:
|260518-O-EG877-3207
|Filename:
|DOD_111721091
|Length:
|00:35:04
|Location:
|WICHITA, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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