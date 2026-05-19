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    ATF & WSU's Grand Opening Ceremony of the Forensic Crime Gun Intelligence Laboratory

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    WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Video by Brian Barber and Earl Gardner

    Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

    ATF and Wichita State University hosted a Grand Opening Ceremony of the Forensic Crime Gun Intelligence Laboratory on WSU Innovation Campus on May 18, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 09:57
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1007827
    VIRIN: 260518-O-EG877-3207
    Filename: DOD_111721091
    Length: 00:35:04
    Location: WICHITA, KANSAS, US

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