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    Understanding the risks of living near North Springfield Dam

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    UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Video by Brian Murphy 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District

    Understanding the risks of living near North Springfield Dam. Are you familiar with North Springfield Dam? Maybe you have lounged on the shore of North Springfield Dam Lake, fished on the water, or enjoyed the park's winter cross-country and snowshoe trails. Although the site's nearly 1400 acres of forest, fields, wetland, and lakes have fantastic recreational opportunities. The real purpose of North Springfield Dam is to reduce the risk of flooding to the downstream communities along the Black and Connecticut rivers. As of October 2023, the dam has prevented over $191 million in downstream damages that would have occurred if the river ran freely. However, it's important to note that even with all the benefits of a dam, there is still a risk of flooding. The video is intended to educate you about the normal operations of the dam, as well as the risks, so you will be prepared in the unlikely event of a dam safety emergency.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 10:30
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1007826
    VIRIN: 260206-A-YQ603-7947
    Filename: DOD_111721078
    Length: 00:07:05
    Location: US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Understanding the risks of living near North Springfield Dam, by Brian Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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