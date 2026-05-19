video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007826" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Understanding the risks of living near North Springfield Dam. Are you familiar with North Springfield Dam? Maybe you have lounged on the shore of North Springfield Dam Lake, fished on the water, or enjoyed the park's winter cross-country and snowshoe trails. Although the site's nearly 1400 acres of forest, fields, wetland, and lakes have fantastic recreational opportunities. The real purpose of North Springfield Dam is to reduce the risk of flooding to the downstream communities along the Black and Connecticut rivers. As of October 2023, the dam has prevented over $191 million in downstream damages that would have occurred if the river ran freely. However, it's important to note that even with all the benefits of a dam, there is still a risk of flooding. The video is intended to educate you about the normal operations of the dam, as well as the risks, so you will be prepared in the unlikely event of a dam safety emergency.