National Guard Partnerships Strengthen Readiness Nationwide

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007825" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

National Guard Soldiers and Airmen work alongside local, state and federal agencies to support readiness, improve coordination and prepare for emergency response operations across the country. Through training and real-world missions, these partnerships help strengthen the Guard’s ability to support communities when needed. (U.S. Army National Guard video edited by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck)



Music via Audio Network:

Journey To Mars 10 by Chris Egan and Andrew Cooksley