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    National Guard Partnerships Strengthen Readiness Nationwide

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    UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck 

    National Guard Bureau

    National Guard Soldiers and Airmen work alongside local, state and federal agencies to support readiness, improve coordination and prepare for emergency response operations across the country. Through training and real-world missions, these partnerships help strengthen the Guard’s ability to support communities when needed. (U.S. Army National Guard video edited by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck)

    Music via Audio Network:
    Journey To Mars 10 by Chris Egan and Andrew Cooksley

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 09:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007825
    VIRIN: 260518-Z-PV458-1400
    Filename: DOD_111721062
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    #NationalGuard
    #Partnership

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