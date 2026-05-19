National Guard Partnerships Strengthen Readiness Nationwide

National Guard Soldiers and Airmen work alongside local, state and federal agencies to support readiness, improve coordination and prepare for emergency response operations across the country. Through training and real-world missions, these partnerships help strengthen the Guard’s ability to support communities when needed. (U.S. Army National Guard video edited by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck)
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Journey To Mars 10 by Chris Egan and Andrew Cooksley
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 09:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1007825
|VIRIN:
|260518-Z-PV458-1400
|Filename:
|DOD_111721062
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
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|0
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|0
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