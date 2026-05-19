U.S. Airmen assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing deliver a shout-out in honor of the 250th birthday of the United States at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The 31st FW maintains a high state of readiness to deliver offensive and defensive air combat, personnel recovery, and air control capabilities, serving as a critical strategic asset for operations in NATO's southern region.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 10:51
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1007823
|VIRIN:
|260521-F-D0401-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111721016
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st FW Freedom 250 Shout-out, by A1C Parker Dummer, A1C Charlee Guillaume and SrA Richard Rubio II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.