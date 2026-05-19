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    31st FW Freedom 250 Shout-out

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.20.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer, Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume and Senior Airman Richard Rubio II

    AFN Aviano

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing deliver a shout-out in honor of the 250th birthday of the United States at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The 31st FW maintains a high state of readiness to deliver offensive and defensive air combat, personnel recovery, and air control capabilities, serving as a critical strategic asset for operations in NATO's southern region.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 10:51
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1007823
    VIRIN: 260521-F-D0401-1001
    Filename: DOD_111721016
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Video Analytics

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    This work, 31st FW Freedom 250 Shout-out, by A1C Parker Dummer, A1C Charlee Guillaume and SrA Richard Rubio II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    31st Fighter Wing
    America250
    freedom250

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