U.S. service members, foreign partners and allies attended a transfer of authority from the 26th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade to the 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti on May 16, 2026. B-roll includes sound bites from Major General Matthew Brown, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF - HOA) Commander, Col. Nathan Wilder, 26th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Commander and outgoing CJTF - HOA Chief of Staff, and Col. Eric Hunsberger, 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Commander and incoming CJTF - HOA Chief of Staff. (U.S. Air Force video by Alicia Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 09:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007801
|VIRIN:
|260516-F-SI502-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111720846
|Length:
|00:05:18
|Location:
|DJ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Passing the torch, CJTF - HOA ushers in a new maneuver enhancement brigade, by SrA Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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