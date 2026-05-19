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    Passing the torch, CJTF - HOA ushers in a new maneuver enhancement brigade

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    DJIBOUTI

    05.16.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Alicia Campbell 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. service members, foreign partners and allies attended a transfer of authority from the 26th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade to the 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti on May 16, 2026. B-roll includes sound bites from Major General Matthew Brown, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF - HOA) Commander, Col. Nathan Wilder, 26th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Commander and outgoing CJTF - HOA Chief of Staff, and Col. Eric Hunsberger, 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Commander and incoming CJTF - HOA Chief of Staff. (U.S. Air Force video by Alicia Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 09:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007801
    VIRIN: 260516-F-SI502-1004
    Filename: DOD_111720846
    Length: 00:05:18
    Location: DJ

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    This work, Passing the torch, CJTF - HOA ushers in a new maneuver enhancement brigade, by SrA Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    26th MEB
    67th MEB
    CJTF-HOA
    Transfer of Authority

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