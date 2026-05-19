Passing the torch, CJTF - HOA ushers in a new maneuver enhancement brigade

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007801" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. service members, foreign partners and allies attended a transfer of authority from the 26th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade to the 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti on May 16, 2026. B-roll includes sound bites from Major General Matthew Brown, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF - HOA) Commander, Col. Nathan Wilder, 26th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Commander and outgoing CJTF - HOA Chief of Staff, and Col. Eric Hunsberger, 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Commander and incoming CJTF - HOA Chief of Staff. (U.S. Air Force video by Alicia Campbell)